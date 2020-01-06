e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cricket / New technology to be tested in West Indies-Ireland series

New technology to be tested in West Indies-Ireland series

During the trial, which will be carried out in all three ODIs and three T20Is, the third umpire will monitor each ball for any front foot infringement and communicate it to the on-field umpire to call a no ball.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
A generic view of a cricket ball dislodging a bail as a run-out is attempted.
A generic view of a cricket ball dislodging a bail as a run-out is attempted.(Getty Images)
         

The upcoming limited overs series between the West Indies and Ireland will be contested trialling technology that will authorise the third umpire to call front foot no balls, like during West Indies’ recent ODI and T20I tour of India.

During the trial, which will be carried out in all three ODIs and three T20Is, the third umpire will monitor each ball for any front foot infringement and communicate it to the on-field umpire to call a no ball.

The on-field umpires will not call any front foot no balls unless instructed by the third umpire, but will remain responsible for other on-field decisions in the usual way.

READ | 0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets Big Bash League on fire - Watch

The benefit of the doubt will lie with the bowler, and if a late no ball call is communicated, then the on-field umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and signal a no ball.

The outcomes of the trial will be used to gauge whether the system has a beneficial impact on the accuracy of no ball decisions and whether it can be implemented while minimizing disruption to the flow of the game.

The ICC trialled no ball technology for the first time during a one-day series between England and Pakistan in 2016.

tags
top news
‘No delay’: Delhi cops refute allegations of slow response to JNU violence
‘No delay’: Delhi cops refute allegations of slow response to JNU violence
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
On AAP’s Kejriwal vs ‘Who’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javdekar responds
On AAP’s Kejriwal vs ‘Who’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javdekar responds
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed ‘cowards’
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed ‘cowards’
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news