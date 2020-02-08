cricket

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment. The right-arm seamer gained popularity with his unusual action that has proven to be effective across formats. Because of his success, the 26-year-old has fans all over the world, and not just in India. A video, in which a New Zealand kid is imitating Bumrah’s action has gone viral on social media.

The young kid nailed Bumrah’s run-up and matched the India seamer step-by-step. Even former New Zealand allrounder Scott Styris shared the video and gave the young kid an applause.

On Saturday, before the start of India’s 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Auckland, former Kiwi international Simon Doull showed the video clip to Bumrah and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. In response, Bumrah gave a laugh, while Chahal gave another one his epic one-liners.

“It’s better than Bumrah,” the Indian leggie said in a jest.

Meanwhile, New Zealand recovered to reach 273 for eight with half centuries by Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor mixed with a mid-innings collapse in the second one-day international in Auckland on Saturday. The batting performance bore no resemblance to the match-winning innings in the first ODI as New Zealand fell apart against an accurate India attack.

From being one for 142 with more than 23 overs remaining, New Zealand lost seven wickets for only 55 runs over the next 15 overs before Kyle Jamieson, on debut, joined Taylor to put on 76 in a late flurry of boundaries. Taylor was not out 73 with the 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson unbeaten on 25 to go with Guptill’s 79.