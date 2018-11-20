New Zealand players do the bhangra after beating Pakistan - Watch

New Zealand did almost the unthinkable when they beat Pakistan by 4 runs in the opening Test of the series in Abu Dhabi. Defending a target of just 176, the Kiwis put on a disciplined show to ensure that Pakistan suffered a collapse as debutant Ajaz Patel took five wickets and ensured that the visitors never put the foot off the pedal in an interesting show of calculated aggression on the fourth day of the Test match. The elated Kiwis then showcased their bhangra skills in the dressing room post the win.

New Zealand players celebrating the win in Abu Dhabi with a bit of bhangra #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/UJNN0FRnH7 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 19, 2018

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised his team’s never-say-die approach and described a tension-packed narrow four-run win a “good advertisement for Test cricket”. It was the fifth narrowest margin of victory in terms of runs in Test cricket history.

Williamson admitted the win was dramatic, with fortunes fluctuating throughout the day on which Pakistan needed a further 139 with all ten wickets intact. “It certainly was dramatic,” said Williamson. “Throughout the four days both teams were put under pressure. I think at the end of the day it was a great advertisement for Test cricket.” The five-day format has been under threat from the more vibrant Twenty20 and one-day internationals and the mushrooming of the leagues around the world.

Patel sparked a mini-collapse at the start when he trapped Imam-ul-Haq leg-before in the fifth over of the day for 27 before Ish Sodhi had Mohammad Hafeez (ten) and Haris Sohail (four) in the same over.

Azhar Ali, the last man out for a fighting 65, added 82 for the fourth wicket with Asad Shafiq (45) but Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs.

Williamson said the pitch wasn’t easy. “The wicket was challenging and both teams had to fight hard, and certainly Pakistan had the upper-hand, but some of the characteristics we held very dear is the attitude to fight on.

“I think the fighting attributes of this team really shone through and certainly today, it’s important to build on a number of parts to go in to the next game, for sure,” he said.

