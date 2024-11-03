New Zealand script history, become first team to whitewash India at home; join legendary WI and ENG teams in elite list

New Zealand have shown the cricketing world that India are not the invincible at home as they completed a historic 3-0 whitewash on Sunday. The visitors outplayed the star-studded Indian team in all three departments and turned out to be a better batting unit of spin bowling to script history. India never looked comfortable against the New Zealand bowling line-up throughout the series, as stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turned out to be a big letdown. New Zealand beat India to complete 3-0 whitewash.(PTI)

Skipper Rohit also admitted that it was a collective failure from the team as the New Zealand spinners also outbowled the Indian counterparts who looked off colours on several occasions in the three-match series.

New Zealand became the first team to inflict a 3-0 whitewash over India at home in 3 or more matches series. Meanwhile, it was also only the third occasion when India suffered three back-to-back defeats in a Test series at home.

India last lost three consecutive Tests in a series against England in 1976-77, while the West Indies were the first team to achieve that feat in 1958-59.

It was also the second lowest target which New Zealand successfully defended

Lowest target successfully defended by NZ

137 vs Eng Wellington 1978

147 vs Ind Wankhede 2024

176 vs Pak Abu Dhabi 2018

241 vs Aus Hobart 2011

246 vs Eng The Oval 1999

Chasing 147 for victory, India were bowled out for 121 in 29.1 overs on day three, after Rishabh Pant hit a valiant 64 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Ajaz bowled Washington Sundar for 12 for the final wicket as he roared in delight and the Black Caps celebrated the rare triumph and their first ever Test series win on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, Tom Latham and Co. etched their name in history by becoming the first New Zealand to win three Tests in a series home or away.

It was an embarrassing defeat for India as their batters failed to apply the right application while facing the New Zealand spinners on Day 3 in Mumbai and it was the fifth instance where they failed to chase a target under 200 in Tests.

India failing to chase target under 200 in a Test

120 vs WI Bridgetown 1997

147 vs NZ Wankhede 2024

176 vs SL Galle 2015

194 vs Eng Edgbaston 2018