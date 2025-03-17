New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK live on TV and online

The new-look Pakistan side, led by Salman Agha, did not get off to a good start in the T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday. The team's decision to adopt the aggressive route in T20 cricket after moving on from conventional batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan came with it as Pakistan were dismissed for just 91 runs, their lowest-ever total on New Zealand soil and fifth-lowest overall before the hosts completed the chase with a nine-wicket win. New Zealand vs Pakistan: Here are all the streaming details for the 2nd T20I(AFP)

Pakistan will be aiming to script a comeback in the five-game series in Dunedin on Tuesday when they take on the Michael Bracewell-led side in the second T20I match.

The University Oval ground is a batter's paradise with shorter boundaries and flat pitches. In the last four matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 190. Not to forget, the Black Caps had smashed 224 the last time they faced Pakistan at this venue.

Squads:

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan: Hasan Nawaz, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, Salman Ali Agha (c), Irfan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyaan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan.

Here are all the streaming details for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan:

When will the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, March 18. The match will begin at 6:45 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:15 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be available for streaming?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.