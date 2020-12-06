e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New Zealand wrap up record win over West Indies in first test

New Zealand wrap up record win over West Indies in first test

The victory margin was the largest by New Zealand over West Indies, surpassing the innings and 105-run win at Wellington’s Basin Reserve in 1999, and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
WELLINGTON
New Zealand's Ross Taylor, third right, shales hands with Kane Williamson as they walk off after their innings and 134 run win over the West Indies on day four of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Ross Taylor, third right, shales hands with Kane Williamson as they walk off after their innings and 134 run win over the West Indies on day four of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.(AP)
         

New Zealand wrapped up a record innings and 134-run victory over West Indies before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton on Sunday after finally breaking a rearguard action from Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph.

The victory margin was the largest by New Zealand over West Indies, surpassing the innings and 105-run win at Wellington’s Basin Reserve in 1999, and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

New Zealand had been cruising to victory inside three days, and were close to the rare feat of dismissing a side twice in one day, before Blackwood and Joseph came together at 89-6 and shared a 155-run partnership.

Blackwood completed his second test century on Sunday but fell for 104 shortly after Joseph was caught in the deep for 86 and Neil Wagner finished off the innings at 247 when he bowled Shannon Gabriel for a duck.

“We were fortunate to get off to a good start and to be able hold that position,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.

“Coming into today we knew the West Indies batted deep and they showed that. It was great the guys stuck with it.”

The hosts had scored 519 for seven declared on the back of man-of-the-match Williamson’s career-best 251 and dismissed the tourists for 138 in their first innings midway through the third day.

Williamson had little hesitation imposing the follow-on and his bowlers again ripped through the West Indies batting, leaving them teetering before Blackwood and Joseph counter attacked in the final session.

Blackwood resumed on 80 on Sunday and survived a dropped catch by Ross Taylor on 89 before he brought up his second test century with a single off Kyle Jamieson.

Joseph was within sight of his maiden test century but he holed out to substitute fielder Mitchell Santner at deep point, which effectively ended the tourists’ resistance.

The second test starts at the Basin Reserve on Dec. 11.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In