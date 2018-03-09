Nidahas Trophy 2018: Cricket stars Raina, Dhawan celebrate T20 win vs Bangladesh with this cool drink

Suresh Raina seems to be enjoying his comeback to the Indian limited-overs cricket team to the hilt. The left-handed batsman, who is currently part of Indian cricket team taking part in the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 cricket series, posted a picture of himself along with teammates Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul relishing coconut water in a Colombo hotel on Friday. (IND v BAN FULL SCORES)

Raina’s tweet came a night after India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets to register their first win in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 on Thursday. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 139/8 with Jaydev Unadkat claiming a three-wicket haul.

India, in reply, lost stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and young batsman Rishabh Pant early, but Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina came together to stich a handy 68-run partnership for the third wicket to put India on course for a facile victory.

Though Raina was dismissed for a well-compiled 27-ball 28 and Dhawan followed him after slamming a stroke-filled 43-ball 55, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik completed the formalities as India sauntered home with eight balls and six wickets to spare.

Had a great time catching up with @ImRaina and @RishabPant777 over dinner!😊😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/Zj2vgx1pQC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 7, 2018

Raina was impressive in South Africa too where he produced a man-of-the-match performance in the third and final T20 international to help India clinch the three-match series 2-1.