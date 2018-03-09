 Nidahas Trophy 2018: Cricket stars Raina, Dhawan celebrate T20 win vs Bangladesh with this cool drink | cricket | Hindustan Times
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Cricket stars Raina, Dhawan celebrate T20 win vs Bangladesh with this cool drink

India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets to score their first win in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 tri-nation T20 series on Friday

cricket Updated: Mar 09, 2018 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Suresh Raina chills out with teammates Shikhar Dhawan (extreme left) and KL Rahul (centre) in Colombo. India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 series on March 8, 2018 for their first win of the tournament.
Suresh Raina chills out with teammates Shikhar Dhawan (extreme left) and KL Rahul (centre) in Colombo. India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 series on March 8, 2018 for their first win of the tournament.(Twitter)

Suresh Raina seems to be enjoying his comeback to the Indian limited-overs cricket team to the hilt. The left-handed batsman, who is currently part of Indian cricket team taking part in the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 cricket series, posted a picture of himself along with teammates Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul relishing coconut water in a Colombo hotel on Friday. (IND v BAN FULL SCORES)

Raina’s tweet came a night after India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets to register their first win in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 on Thursday. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 139/8 with Jaydev Unadkat claiming a three-wicket haul.

India, in reply, lost stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and young batsman Rishabh Pant early, but Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina came together to stich a handy 68-run partnership for the third wicket to put India on course for a facile victory.

Though Raina was dismissed for a well-compiled 27-ball 28 and Dhawan followed him after slamming a stroke-filled 43-ball 55, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik completed the formalities as India sauntered home with eight balls and six wickets to spare.

Raina was impressive in South Africa too where he produced a man-of-the-match performance in the third and final T20 international to help India clinch the three-match series 2-1.

