Unchanged India bowl vs Bangladesh in vital Nidahas Trophy 2018 clash

Rohit Sharma’s unchanged Indian cricket team chose to bowl against Bangladesh in the second match of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 Twenty20 tri-series at the R Premadasa stadium on Thursday. (IND v BAN live updates)

India suffered a five-wicket defeat in the opening game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday thanks to a brilliant 66 off 37 balls by Kusal Perera. The Indian skipper said the wicket got better as the game progressed on Tuesday and they wanted to take full advantage of the situation. (IND v BAN live scorecard)

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said the team was playing with five bowlers and six batsmen. The bowlers included three pacers in Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain while the spinners were Nazmul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

India is playing Bangladesh in a Twenty20 International for the first time since the 2016 World T20 encounter in Bangalore. In that game, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side needed two runs to win off three balls with three wickets remaining but went on to spectacularly lose the match by one run.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have lost all their five previous encounters against India and are heading into this series having won only one out of their last 10 games in this format.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman