Nikhil Chaudhary, Indian-origin all-rounder, plays in Australia but listed as uncapped Indian in IPL 2026 auction list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has finalised the player list for the upcoming auction, set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. 350 players have been shortlisted, and they will be going under the hammer as the ten franchises look to plug holes within their squad for the upcoming edition of the tournament. While the likes of Cameron Green, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Smith and Quinton de Kock are making the most amount of noise, there is another player who has captured the imagination of fans. Nikhil Chaudhary signs up for IPL auction. (Nikhil Chaudhary - Instagram)

Nikhil Chaudhary, who currently plays in Australia, is listed as an uncapped Indian all-rounder in the auction list, and fans are confused regarding why this is the case. In the auction list, Chaudhary is part of the uncapped all-rounders 5 (UAL5) set, and he has set his base price at INR 40 lakh. His state association is listed as the Punjab Cricket Association.

It is worth mentioning that Chaudhary made his List A and T20 debuts for Punjab eight years ago, in 2017, before finally moving to Australia.

Chaudhary, 29, has already played domestic cricket in Australia, including the Big Bash League. Representing Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's T20 competition, Chaudhary has already played 20 matches, scoring 386 runs. Not just this, he has also picked up nine wickets with the ball. In first-class cricket, Chaudhary has been representing Tasmania for the last few years.

The all-rounder is only the second Indian origin player to play in the BBL after Unmukt Chand. Chaudhary had moved to Australia in 2020.

It is essential to note that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't permit its players to participate in overseas leagues until they have retired from all forms of Indian cricket.

More details about the IPL auction

In the upcoming auction, franchises will be competing for 77 available slots overall, including 31 spots reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price is INR 2 crore, and 40 players have opted to enter the auction in this bracket.

The auction will take place next Tuesday, December 16, and the proceedings will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Earlier, a total of 1390 players had registered for the auction, out of which only 350 players were shortlisted. In this list of 350, 240 are Indian, and 110 are overseas recruits.

The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players. The ten franchises had already announced the list of their retained players earlier this year.