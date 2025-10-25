Nitish Kumar Reddy hurt, BCCI medical team monitoring his condition; Arshdeep out, Kuldeep Yadav finally gets a game

Kuldeep Yadav finally got his opportunity to play in the ongoing ODI series against Australia but only because all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was unavailable for selection in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. With the series already gone, India made two changes to their XI, both in the bowling department and both, one would have to say, because of fitness issues. Apart from Nitish, the other player missing in action for the series finale was left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. He was replaced by Prasidh Krishna. What this means is India take the field with three frontline pacers and three spin-bowling options. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy bowls during the second one-day international (ODI) against Australia(AFP)

BCCI said Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up an injury during the second ODI in Adelaide, which ruled him out of the match in Sydney.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis," said BCCI in an official statement.

While the board did not release an official statement regarding Arshdeep, one would have to imagine that he too, wasn't 100%. The left-arm pacer was struggling with cramps towards the latter half of the Adelaide match and was seen getting medical attention on the sidelines. The fact that he is an important cog in India's T20I wheel, might have prompted the team management not to risk him for the inconsequential match.

All eyes will be on Kuldeep, who was kept in the bench in the previous two ODIs despite being India's most successful bowler in this format in the last five years.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won his third consecutive toss but this time decided to bat first. India, on the other hand, lost their 18th toss in a row.

Contrary to all the reports, Australia decided to field both Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in their XI. The only change they made was bringing in Nathan Ellis in place of Xavier Bartlett.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood