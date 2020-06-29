e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / No Chris Gayle, Andre Russell in Aakash Chopra’s MS Dhoni-led all-time IPL XI

No Chris Gayle, Andre Russell in Aakash Chopra’s MS Dhoni-led all-time IPL XI

The big-hitting duo of Andre Russell and Chris Gayle did not find a place in Aakash Chopra’s all-time IPL XI which saw MS Dhoni trump Rohit Sharma as the captain.

cricket Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:27 IST
hindustantimes.com, edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
hindustantimes.com, edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni is the captain of Aakash Chopra’s IPL XI where there was no place for Chris Gayle or Andre Russell.
MS Dhoni is the captain of Aakash Chopra’s IPL XI where there was no place for Chris Gayle or Andre Russell.(Getty/PTI)
         

Former India opener Aakash Chopra picked his all-time IPL XI in which he’s kept MS Dhoni as captain but did not find a place for the destructive Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Chopra’s list features the who’s who of IPL megastars with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers finding a place, but for the opening slot, the former India opener picked Australia’s David Warner ahead of Gayle, with Rohit as his partner.

“My first pick is David Warner, the first overseas player as an opener. You will also think of Chris Gayle, but he is not more consistent than David Warner. He [Gayle] has been explosive but Warner is not behind anyone. So, Warner as one of the overseas players. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen ever,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“There is no debate that Rohit Sharma would be opening alongside Warner. He started as a middle-order batsman for Deccan Chargers, then he went to Mumbai Indians where he is still there. He is the most successful captain as well but doesn’t open always when he is the skipper. But if I make an all-time IPL XI, I will make him open 100 percent.”

In Chopra’s 11, the No. 3 and 4 positions are no-brainers with Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina acquiring those slots, followed by AB de Villiers at No. 5 and Dhoni at 6. Chopra revealed he was torn between Dhoni and Rohit in terms of captaincy as they have combined to win seven IPL titles, but went with the former India skipper because of his experience.

“Although it would always be 50-50 between Rohit and Dhoni on whom you should make the captain, but when you look at the team Dhoni has got especially in the last few seasons, you will have to opt for Dhoni ahead of Rohit and he also has the experience of 11 years of captaincy and Rohit was not the captain initially. He was groomed as a captain by the Mumbai Indians,” Chopra said.

As far as Chopra’s bowling stock is concerned, he picked Harbhajan Singh ahead of R Ashwin, and Sunil Narine as his two spinners, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga were shortlisted as his three fast bowlers. There was also no place for the big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell.

Chopra’s all-time IPL XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 5 Suresh Raina, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Delhi govt will create plasma bank, says CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Delhi govt will create plasma bank, says CM Kejriwal
Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist killed
Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist killed
Syed Ali Geelani, 90, resigns as head of Hurriyat Conference
Syed Ali Geelani, 90, resigns as head of Hurriyat Conference
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
‘Price-gouging of India has to stop’: Shashi Tharoor on rising fuel rates
‘Price-gouging of India has to stop’: Shashi Tharoor on rising fuel rates
Covid-19: Worldwide cases exceed 10 million; India, Brazil new epicenter
Covid-19: Worldwide cases exceed 10 million; India, Brazil new epicenter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In