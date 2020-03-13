e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / No human life worth sacrificing for IPL, says KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia

No human life worth sacrificing for IPL, says KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia

The IPL governing council meets in Mumbai on Saturday to decide the next course of action. Besides the possibility of cancelling the event, conducting the IPL without spectators is also an option after April 15.

cricket Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia.
Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
         

“No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL which should not take place if the situation doesn’t improve in two-three weeks,” said co-owner of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab Ness Wadia following the BCCI’s decision to suspend the T20 tournament till April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Wadia, who spoke to the BCCI officials including president Sourav Ganguly on Friday, said the situation has to improve for the IPL to take place.

“There can be no compromise for even one human life. If we cancel the IPL and end up saving one life, it will be worth it. That is my personal opinion. It is better to be safe than sorry,” Wadia said.

Also read: Will Kiwi players participate in IPL? New Zealand Cricket has its say

The IPL governing council meets in Mumbai on Saturday to decide the next course of action. Besides the possibility of cancelling the event, conducting the IPL without spectators is also an option after April 15.

“The first benchmark is April 15. If the situation improves after two-three weeks, it could be reconsidered, if not then IPL should definitely not happen,” said Wadia. Wadia, along with the rest of the franchise owners, will be meeting the IPL officials on Saturday before the governing council meets.

Also read: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15

The two remaining India-South Africa ODIs in Lucknow and Kolkata were on Friday called off owing to the COVID-19 threat. Sporting events all around the world too continued to go haywire because of the global pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
India to suspend cross-border bus,train services, close 18 immigration checkposts
India to suspend cross-border bus,train services, close 18 immigration checkposts
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
PM Modi asks SAARC nation to work together on Covid-19, leaders laud initiative
PM Modi asks SAARC nation to work together on Covid-19, leaders laud initiative
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news