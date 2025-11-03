‘No side remains under a single coach’: Afghanistan Cricket Board to part ways with Jonathon Trott after World Cup 2026

Jonathon Trott’s tenure as Afghanistan’s head coach will come to an end after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirming a structured transition in the team’s leadership. Jonathon Trott, head coach of the Afghanistan Cricket team.(@acb_190/x.com)

Trott, who took charge in 2022, will continue his rule through the global event scheduled for February 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, before Afghanistan and the former England batter officially part ways.

Planned exit after the breakthrough phase

In a statement on Monday, the ACB said Trott’s tenure would “officially conclude” after the 2026 T20 World Cup, calling the move part of its long-term strategy for the next phase of the national team’s development.

Under Trott, Afghanistan have enjoyed one of the most successful stretches in their history. His stint was a period of growth, marked by wins over higher-ranked opposition and memorable performances in tournaments that have lifted the team’s global profile.

The standout high came at the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Afghanistan, fuelled by a string of inspired performances, reached the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time.

Jonathon Trott played 52 Tests and 68 ODIs for England before he moved to coaching. He said he was grateful for his time with the team and praised the player’s attitude. Calling it a “privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness”, he added that he would remain a supporter of Afghan cricket and wished “the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead,” as quoted by ICC.

The ACB, meanwhile, framed the decision as a natural evolution rather than a reaction to results. “Just as teams evolve, so do their leadership and strategic needs. No international side remains under a single coach forever, and this change marks a new chapter for Afghanistan as the board continues building toward long-term excellence,” the board said.

Afghanistan head into this transition on the back of encouraging recent form. In their latest assignment, they completed a 3-0 sweep over Zimbabwe in a T20I series, underlining the depth and confidence that have developed in the squad.