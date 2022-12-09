Home / Cricket / 'No way they can deny him chance of playing for India A at least': Karthik's massive remark on 28-year-old domestic star

'No way they can deny him chance of playing for India A at least': Karthik's massive remark on 28-year-old domestic star

Published on Dec 09, 2022 05:44 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik spoke about the 28-year-old star following the latter's consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

Dinesh Karthik (file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India faced an ODI series defeat against Bangladesh earlier this week when the side faced a close five-run loss in the second game in Dhaka. Chasing a 272-run target, India could only reach 266/9, with captain Rohit Sharma braving a thumb injury to walk into bat at number 9 and scoring an unbeaten century. The series saw the return of star seniors like Rohit, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul in the batting order, as a number of youngsters including Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson failing to find a place in the squad.

Both, Gill and Samson were part of India's squad for their previous ODI series against New Zealand; however, with the return of first-team stars, they failed to break into the team for the Bangladesh ODIs. While they are seen by many as crucial players for the 2023 ODI World Cup, there are many other players who filed stake to claim for a place in Indian squads across other formats, one of them being Baba Indrajith.

The 28-year-old has produced strong performances in the first-class games for Tamil Nadu; in the last season of the Ranji Trophy, he scored 396 runs in three matches for the side with an average of 99. However, he is yet to get an India call-up and the country's veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has now spoken on the 28-year-old player.

“It's about time that the selectors have a strong look at his performances and provide him the opportunity of moving up the ladder. He's done a lot , no way they can deny him the opportunity of playing for India A at least #QualityCredentials,” Karthik said.

Baba Indrajith will lead the Tamil Nadu side in the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy, He has played 58 FC matches for Tamil Nadu in his career so far, scoring 3987 runs at an impressive average of 53.16.

