'Nobody contacted me, told me reasons why I was dropped': Hanuma Vihari's explosive revelation on Test snub

After reaching the finals of two World Test Championship (WTC) and still not being able to win either, Team India will hope for change in fortune as we head into a brand new cycle. The team is currently engaged in a two-match Test series against the West Indies it won't be wrong to consider India the favourites, given its star-studded line-up. File photo of Hanuma Vihari in action(AP)

There are a couple of new faces as 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made their debut in the traditional format of the game. Jaydev Unadkat is another name, who makes a return to the playing XI after a long gap and is seen spearheading the Indian pace attack.

However, there are few names, who despite making significant contribution are no longer projected to be in the selection radar. Hanuma Vihari is one of the many names, who features in the list.

Vihari was part of the plans in the inaugural edition of the WTC cycle but he was hardly considered in the previous cycle. He was dropped for the home Test series against New Zealand but made a return when India hosted Sri Lanka in the following series. He then played those two matches at home and the one-off Test in England before disappearing once again.

Now with the latest WTC cycle underway, Vihari seems no where in the plans and the middle-order batter is engaged in the domestic circuit, rendering his service for South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru.

Opening up on his snub from India's Test plans, Vihari in an interaction with The Indian Express said: “Definitely, there was disappointment.”

“I didn’t find a reason why I was dropped and it was the only thing that was bothering me. Nobody really contacted me and told me the reasons why I was dropped," he added.

Vihari also mentioned that he has now made peace with the selection calls. "It took some time and I have gone through ups and downs and I’m not worried about it now. I’ve put aside my personal side of things and I don’t take too much stress about whether I’m in the Indian team or not. There are other matches to win and it is about winning the trophies,” he said.

