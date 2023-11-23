'Nobody criticised Babar during WC...': PCB official defends controversial press release after Pakistan’s loss to AFG

Pakistan had a disappointing World Cup campaign, followed by Babar Azam stepping down as captain from all formats. OUt of their nine matches in the league stage, Pakistan won four matches and crashed to five defeats. Ahead of the tournament, they were one of the favourites to reach the semi-finals, but a string of defeats saw them finish at fifth place in the league table. Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.(AFP)

The situation turned controversial after their defeat to Afghanistan, where the Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement, where they urged fans to support the team, but also had a cryptic message for Babar's captaincy.

"Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023," the press release said.

"Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event," it further added.

Defending the release, Aalia Rasheed (Director of Media at PCB) explained that the board never tried to criticise Babar during the ICC event in India. "One thing I want to make clear is that the PCB never, for once, criticised Babar Azam or the team during the World Cup nor did they try to hold Azam responsible for the losses," she said, in an interaction with a local media outlet.

"Look, Babar is a respectable player there is no doubt about that and he has an independent nature, and I believe that every captain should possess that quality but it doesn't mean that you ignore the recommendation of other selection committee members. In that press release, it was stated that the team was chosen by Inzamam and Babar and that was the truth. He [Babar] wasn't ready to compromise on even a single player and the board supported him. It is a fact whether one accepts it or not," she further added.

With Babar stepping down as captain from all formats, Shan Masood has been appointed as the Test skipper. Meanwhile, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named as T20I captain. After their World Cup disappointment, Pakistan will begin their rebuilding process in a three-match Test series vs Australia, in December.

