Search Search
Friday, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'Not in my hands. The captain decides': Shardul Thakur dumps responsibility on Shubman Gill for giving him just 5 overs

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 09:47 am IST

When asked about his limited role with the ball, Shardul pointed to Shubman Gill, stating that bowling decisions ultimately rest with the captain.

India pacer Shardul Thakur gave a blunt response to skipper Shubman Gill for underutilising him once again with the ball in the fourth Test against England. Shardul, who was dropped from the XI for the last two Tests, made a comeback in Manchester after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out after sustaining an injury. The fast-bowling all-rounder made a case with the bat, contributing a vital 41 runs, but it appears that wasn’t enough to earn his captain’s trust with the ball. Team India bowled 46 overs on Day 2, while Shardul only got to bowl five overs least amongst the pacers. He failed to make an impact in his first five overs, where he gave away 35 runs at an economy rate of 7.

Shardul Thakur bowled just five overs on Day 2 of Manchester Test.(AP)
Shardul Thakur bowled just five overs on Day 2 of Manchester Test.(AP)

Meanwhile, it was not only him; other pacers Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj also found it tough to slow the scoring rate when Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were going all guns blazing after India.

When asked about his limited role with the ball, the fast-bowling all-rounder pointed to skipper Shubman Gill, stating that bowling decisions ultimately rest with the captain.

“Giving bowling is the captain’s call. Not in my hands. The captain decides when to give them," Shardul said in the press conference after Day 2's play.

Also Read | Shardul reveals Rishabh Pant had to check if he could walk, sheds light on backstage details: ‘He wasn’t there when we…'

The 33-year-old asserted that he could have bowled two overs, but it wasn't in his hands.

“I could have bowled two overs more today but that is the captain’s call. It is difficult to find rhythm but I try and use my experience,” Shardul added.

Also Read | AB de Villiers rolls back years, RCB fans want him back after 41-ball ton: 'Won't be surprised if he enters IPL auction'

England gain upper hand on Day 2

England ended the day at 225 for two with Ollie Pope and Joe Root in the middle. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a flying start in their reply, scoring briskly to cut down India’s lead before tea. However, both missed out on centuries, with Crawley departing for 84 and Duckett falling for 94 in the evening session.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant, despite carrying a fractured foot, returned to the crease on Day 2 of the Manchester Test and played a gutsy knock to help India navigate a difficult phase. Having retired hurt on Day 1 after sustaining the injury, Pant came out to bat following the dismissal of Shardul Thakur. He scored a fighting 54 off 75 balls, hitting three boundaries and two sixes, before being bowled by Jofra Archer.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
News / Cricket News / 'Not in my hands. The captain decides': Shardul Thakur dumps responsibility on Shubman Gill for giving him just 5 overs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On