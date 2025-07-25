'Not in my hands. The captain decides': Shardul Thakur dumps responsibility on Shubman Gill for giving him just 5 overs

India pacer Shardul Thakur gave a blunt response to skipper Shubman Gill for underutilising him once again with the ball in the fourth Test against England. Shardul, who was dropped from the XI for the last two Tests, made a comeback in Manchester after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out after sustaining an injury. The fast-bowling all-rounder made a case with the bat, contributing a vital 41 runs, but it appears that wasn’t enough to earn his captain’s trust with the ball. Team India bowled 46 overs on Day 2, while Shardul only got to bowl five overs least amongst the pacers. He failed to make an impact in his first five overs, where he gave away 35 runs at an economy rate of 7. Shardul Thakur bowled just five overs on Day 2 of Manchester Test.(AP)

Meanwhile, it was not only him; other pacers Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj also found it tough to slow the scoring rate when Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were going all guns blazing after India.

When asked about his limited role with the ball, the fast-bowling all-rounder pointed to skipper Shubman Gill, stating that bowling decisions ultimately rest with the captain.

“Giving bowling is the captain’s call. Not in my hands. The captain decides when to give them," Shardul said in the press conference after Day 2's play.

The 33-year-old asserted that he could have bowled two overs, but it wasn't in his hands.

“I could have bowled two overs more today but that is the captain’s call. It is difficult to find rhythm but I try and use my experience,” Shardul added.

England gain upper hand on Day 2

England ended the day at 225 for two with Ollie Pope and Joe Root in the middle. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a flying start in their reply, scoring briskly to cut down India’s lead before tea. However, both missed out on centuries, with Crawley departing for 84 and Duckett falling for 94 in the evening session.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant, despite carrying a fractured foot, returned to the crease on Day 2 of the Manchester Test and played a gutsy knock to help India navigate a difficult phase. Having retired hurt on Day 1 after sustaining the injury, Pant came out to bat following the dismissal of Shardul Thakur. He scored a fighting 54 off 75 balls, hitting three boundaries and two sixes, before being bowled by Jofra Archer.