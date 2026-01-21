‘Not safe for me to answer’: Litton Das halts reporter mid-question amid Bangladesh T20 World Cup standoff
Deadline day has arrived as BCB readies its T20 World Cup call, but players lack clarity on participation, groups or venues, said Litton Das
It's January 21, 2026, and the deadline day has hit. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will make its stance official on whether it will travel to India for the T20 World Cup. But the players have no information or idea about the verdict, let alone their group, should they participate, or their venue, claimed T20I captain Litton Das.
Addressing the media after his side, Rangpur Riders, were knocked out of the ongoing BPL tournament following a three-wicket defeat to Sylhet Titans in the Eliminator, it didn't take long for the journalists present to shift the discussion to the ongoing impasse in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. But the senior batter halted one of the reporters in the middle of his question, saying, "It's not safe for me to answer."
Earlier this month, the BCCI directed the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad amid political tensions between the two Asian countries. In retaliation, BCB urged the ICC to change the venues for the T20 World Cup, as Bangladesh was scheduled to play its group-stage matches in Mumbai and Kolkata. They even requested ICC officials during their meeting last weekend to change their group, but the apex body remained firm in its stance that the schedule won't be changed.
When asked whether he agreed with BCB's stance on the World Cup, Das asked in return: "Are you sure we're going to the World Cup?"
He further said: “You don't know, I don't know, we're on the same page. The World Cup is still a long way away. We're not even sure yet whether we'll go to the World Cup at all. Everyone is playing the BPL, that is true, but if we had known who our group opponents were or which country we were going to, that would have helped. Until now, no player knows which country we will be playing in or whom we will be playing against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now in uncertainty.”
Das also flagged a major concern, saying the players were not consulted regarding Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup, and that there has been no communication from the board to the players as well.
"No (consent was not taken)," he said in a firm tone, before adding that he was unsure whether players should have been consulted before the decision was taken to not play the tournament in India, citing security concerns, a position reiterated hours earlier by Bangladesh's sports advisor, who insisted the government was not ready to change its stand. I don't know but there has been no communication with me. Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation," Das said.
