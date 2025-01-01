‘Not the time to put out… ’: Ex-cricketers' razor-sharp reactions to Gautam Gambhir's dressing room leaks after MCG loss

Former India cricketers WV Raman and Irfan Pathan are not impressed with the dressing room leaks in the media in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The MCG defeat has put India in a spot of bother in the World Test Championship Final race as now, even if they win the Sydney Test, they still have to rely on the result of the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series to stay alive. Meanwhile, Australia have a bright chance to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade as they look in complete control of the series with a 2-1 lead at the moment. India's coach Gautam Gambhir (C) looks over the field before the start of the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).(AFP)

The Indian batters failed to soak the pressure while chasing the 34-run target on Day 5 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count, fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was reportedly unhappy with how some of the batters got out. There have been far too many collapses in the last year, leading to multiple defeats. Gambhir is now under immense pressure after New Zealand's embarrassing whitewash at home and is on the verge of losing BGT.

According to an Indian Express report, Gambhir said, "Enough is enough" in the dressing room.

"Shortly after India lost seven wickets in 20.4 overs and handed the Melbourne Test to Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir had some stern words for the entire squad in the dressing room on Monday. “Bahut ho gaya (I’ve had enough),” the report stated.

Raman, a former head coach of the Indian women’s team, stated that India is still alive in the series and can draw it, but the dressing room leaks will make things worse.

“#Teamindia has the chance to draw the #BGT. So, they need to be allowed to get on with their jobs. This is not the time to put out selective leaks and stoke the fire. My humble view," Raman wrote on X.

‘What happens in the dressing room…’: Pathan

Former India all-rounder Pathan, who is quite vocal about his views and opinions, was also not impressed with recent leaks.

"What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room!" he added.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.