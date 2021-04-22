'Not used to winning tosses': Watch how Virat Kohli was left confused after winning toss against Sanju Samson

It seems as if the scars of losing six tosses in a row during the India-England series not too long ago are still fresh in the mind of Virat Kohli. How else can one explain Kohli's reaction after he won the coin toss against Rajasthan Royal captain Sanju Samson prior to the start of Match 16 of the IPL 2021 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday?

The RCB captain, despite winning the toss, took a step away and let Samson speak. It was only when presenter Ian Bishop proceeded with his question that that Kohli realised that he'd actually won the toss and began talking.

Kohli flipped the coin in the air after which Samson called tails. When the coin landed, the result was that it was a head, meaning Kohli was the winner. Yet, somehow, Kohli patted Samson on his shoulders and stepped back to hand the microphone over to the Rajasthan Royals captain. It was only when Bishop looked at Kohli and asked him what his decision was that Kohli realised and reacted with a laugh. Kohli stepped up and said, "I'm not used to winning tosses. We're going to bowl first."

Kohli, whose RCB are yet to lose a match in the IPL 2021 and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far, informed that they have gone in with just one change from the Playing XI that defeated Kolkata Knight Riders Sunday. They had gone in with just three overseas players against KKR, but added a fourth player tonight with Kane Richardson getting a match in place of batsman Rajat Patidar.

After winning the toss and opting to field, RCB's bowlers responded well with fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson reducing RRR to 18/3. Siraj dismissed Jos Buttler and David Miller, while Jamieson accounted for the wicket of Manan Vohra.