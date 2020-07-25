e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / NZ coach Gary Stead terms his contract extension talks as ‘positive’

NZ coach Gary Stead terms his contract extension talks as ‘positive’

Stead’s initial two-year term was set to end after the T20 World Cup in Australia which was earlier scheduled in October but was last week postponed by one year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wellington
Gary Stead, coach of New Zealand addresses the team during a New Zealand Test team training session at Optus Stadium.
Gary Stead, coach of New Zealand addresses the team during a New Zealand Test team training session at Optus Stadium.(Getty Images)
         

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has described the talks with the country’s cricket board on his possible contract extension as “positive” .

Stead’s initial two-year term was set to end after the T20 World Cup in Australia which was earlier scheduled in October but was last week postponed by one year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Talks have been pretty positive and, if New Zealand Cricket and the players feel as though I can keep contributing then I’d be interested in continuing on,” Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

The Black Caps’ next assignment is tentatively scheduled as a home series of two Tests and then limited overs internationals against West Indies starting in late November, pending government approval and quarantine arrangements.

They last played in an ODI against Australia in Sydney on March 13.

Stead rejected speculation that he wanted Tom Latham as his Test skipper in place of Kane Williamson and said there was a discussion to clear the air.

“Kane and I have a really strong relationship, and we spoke about it. There was no basis in truth and the disappointing part is it’s coming from somewhere and someone, but it’s not Kane and it’s not I,” Stead said.

“I really enjoy working with Kane. The discussions we have are robust and always directed at what’s best for the team, which is something I know we are truly aligned on.”New Zealand players, including Williamson, have started training under Stead’s watch at camps at Lincoln, near Christchurch, and Mount Maunganui.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
Shivraj Singh Chouhan contracts Covid-19, says must follow doctor’s advice
Shivraj Singh Chouhan contracts Covid-19, says must follow doctor’s advice
Ahead of August 5 bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya today
Ahead of August 5 bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya today
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Etawah Lion Safari ready to help Gir national park probe big cat mortality
Etawah Lion Safari ready to help Gir national park probe big cat mortality
21 existing drugs identified that block Covid-19 causing coronavirus in lab studies
21 existing drugs identified that block Covid-19 causing coronavirus in lab studies
Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka’s Huvina Hadagali
Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka’s Huvina Hadagali
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In