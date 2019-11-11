‘Obviously I have that in mind,’ Deepak Chahar reveals gameplan en route to T20 World Cup

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:45 IST

Deepak Chahar became the talk of the town after his heroics won the 3rd T20 international for India against Bangladesh. Team India were reeling when Mohammad Naim was taking the bowling attack apart in Nagpur. But Chahar was stupendous in the match as he tightened the noose around the Bangladeshi batsmen and managed to pick up 6 wickets. India eventually won the match by 30 runs and sealed the series 2-1.

Chahar claimed the best-ever figures by a bowler in T20 internationals after getting 6 wickets for just 7 runs. Chahar also became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is.

The World T20 is going to take place next year and fans have started labelling Chahar as a firm favourite to be picked for the squad alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Chahar has admitted that he has the World Cup in mind but is not thinking about it much as it is still 11 months away.

READ | Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni - The incredible story of Deepak Chahar

“World T20 is about 11 months away and that is a long time. Obviously I have that in the mind and we are looking to win the trophy, but as a sportsman you can’t think so far as there is a lot of international cricket before that as well as the IPL,’ Chahar told IANS.

‘I want to gain more trust from the management till then and there will be times where I will get hit and I want to still gain the trust of the team so that they support me. Performing in every match is the goal.’

“I take every game as the last as the competition is very high and the fast bowling unit is doing really well. Cementing your place in this team is very tough, so I look to perform every time I get an opportunity,” he signed off.

READ | Rishabh Pant’s lapses are being talked about more as he is doing thankless job - Sunil Gavaskar

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim made 81 and put on 98 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun, who made 27, but the rest of the batting faltered in the chase. Chahar, who wiped out the tail with a wicket with the last ball of his third over and two at the start of his fourth, was ably supported by fellow paceman Shivam Dube who claimed three wickets.

“It were the bowlers who won us the game. I know how tough it was in the middle considering the dew factor,” stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma said after the win.

“But this must be one of the best comebacks in this format for India. It was easy for them at one stage, with 70 needed in eight overs. But the boys showed characters, took up the responsibility.”