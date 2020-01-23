e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Oman player suspended for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

Oman player suspended for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

Al Balushi has been charged with the four breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, all related to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 held in the United Arab Emirates:

cricket Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dubai
Oman cricket team.
Oman cricket team.(ICC)
         

Oman player Yousef Abdulrahim Al Balushi has been charged with breaching crickets anti-corruption rules and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Thursday.

Al Balushi has been charged with the following four breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, all related to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 held in the United Arab Emirates:

Breach of Article 2.1.1 - being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Breach of Article 2.1.4 - Attempting to solicit, induce, entice, persuade, encourage or intentionally facilitate a participant to breach Article 2.1.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 - failing to report the approaches or invitations that you received from three different individuals to be a party to an agreement or effort to fix matches in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying an investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including by concealing or tampering with information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Al Balushi has 14 days from January 23 to respond to the charges.

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news