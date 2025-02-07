On this day: Anil Kumble's historic 'perfect ten' against Pakistan

On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble delivered one of the greatest bowling performances in Test cricket by taking all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Anil Kumble celebrates after taking a wicket during the historic Test match against Pakistan in Delhi, where he picked 10 wickets in an innings.(X/Anil Kumble)

India and Pakistan were playing the second Test of the series, and the home team had set a target of 420 runs for Pakistan to chase. Pakistan started strong, with openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi putting together a century partnership. At 101 for no loss, Pakistan looked to be in a commanding position.

Kumble’s game-changing spell

With the match slipping away, Kumble stepped up. He bowled a relentless spell, dismissing one batsman after another. In a stunning display of accuracy and control, he picked up all ten wickets, finishing with figures of 10 for 74 in 26.3 overs. His spell turned the game completely in India’s favour, leading to a historic victory. The legspinner reached the milestone when he dismissed Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram, leading to jubilant celebrations by his team-mates and the crowd who witnessed history being made by an Indian bowler.

Before Kumble, only England’s Jim Laker had achieved this milestone, taking 10 wickets in an innings against Australia in 1956. Kumble’s achievement remains one of the most celebrated moments in Indian cricket history.

Moreover, realising the significance of the moment, Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and fast bowler Javagal Srinath played a supporting role. Srinath, in particular, deliberately bowled wide deliveries to allow Kumble a chance to complete the feat.

A defining moment in cricket

Kumble’s incredible bowling display helped India secure a 212-run win, their first Test victory over Pakistan in 23 matches, ending a drought that had lasted since 1979-80. His achievement remains a defining moment, celebrated by cricket fans across generations.

Even today, Kumble’s 10-wicket haul is remembered as one of the finest individual performances in cricket.