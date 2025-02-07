Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On this day: Anil Kumble's historic 'perfect ten' against Pakistan

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 07, 2025 09:51 AM IST

On this day, Anil Kumble achieved a historic feat by taking all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan, leading India to a 212-run victory in Delhi.

On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble delivered one of the greatest bowling performances in Test cricket by taking all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Anil Kumble celebrates after taking a wicket during the historic Test match against Pakistan in Delhi, where he picked 10 wickets in an innings.(X/Anil Kumble)
Anil Kumble celebrates after taking a wicket during the historic Test match against Pakistan in Delhi, where he picked 10 wickets in an innings.(X/Anil Kumble)

India and Pakistan were playing the second Test of the series, and the home team had set a target of 420 runs for Pakistan to chase. Pakistan started strong, with openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi putting together a century partnership. At 101 for no loss, Pakistan looked to be in a commanding position.

Kumble’s game-changing spell

With the match slipping away, Kumble stepped up. He bowled a relentless spell, dismissing one batsman after another. In a stunning display of accuracy and control, he picked up all ten wickets, finishing with figures of 10 for 74 in 26.3 overs. His spell turned the game completely in India’s favour, leading to a historic victory. The legspinner reached the milestone when he dismissed Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram, leading to jubilant celebrations by his team-mates and the crowd who witnessed history being made by an Indian bowler.

Before Kumble, only England’s Jim Laker had achieved this milestone, taking 10 wickets in an innings against Australia in 1956. Kumble’s achievement remains one of the most celebrated moments in Indian cricket history.

Moreover, realising the significance of the moment, Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and fast bowler Javagal Srinath played a supporting role. Srinath, in particular, deliberately bowled wide deliveries to allow Kumble a chance to complete the feat.

A defining moment in cricket

Kumble’s incredible bowling display helped India secure a 212-run win, their first Test victory over Pakistan in 23 matches, ending a drought that had lasted since 1979-80. His achievement remains a defining moment, celebrated by cricket fans across generations.

Even today, Kumble’s 10-wicket haul is remembered as one of the finest individual performances in cricket.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On