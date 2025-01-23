On this day: Manish Pandey's maiden century powers India's thrilling victory at the SCG

On this day in 2016, India gunned down a daunting target set by Australia in an ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Manish Pandey's maiden ODI century played a big role as India sealed a thrilling win in the last over of the match. Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten 104 to lead India to a thrilling win against Australia in an ODI match on Jan 23, 2016.(Getty Images)

Put in to bat, Australia set an imposing total of 330 for 7 in the fifth ODI of the series. The innings was anchored by opener David Warner, who scored 122 runs off 113 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes. His aggressive stroke play laid a solid foundation for the hosts.

Coming down the order, Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 102 off 84 deliveries. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Australia's consistent run rate kept the pressure on the Indian bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, making his ODI debut, was the standout bowler for India, claiming two wickets for 40 runs.

India's run-chase: Manish Pandey's century

Facing a daunting target, India's response was steady. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided a solid start, with Dhawan scoring a brisk 78. While Rohit Sharma narrowly missed out on his century, falling for 99, but his innings ensured that India remained in contention throughout the chase.

The highlight of India's innings was Manish Pandey's unbeaten 104 off 81 balls. Coming in at a critical stage of the match, Pandey exhibited composure and skill. His ability to find gaps and rotate the strike kept the required run rate manageable for India. Skipper MS Dhoni played a supportive role, contributing 34 runs and sharing a vital partnership with Pandey. He ensured that the chase remained on track, allowing Pandey to play his natural game. Their partnership was crucial in tilting the match in India's favour.

Needing 13 runs off the final over, India faced a challenging task. However, Pandey's calculated aggression and Dhoni's experience came to the fore as they managed to score the required runs with two balls to spare. This was India's lone win in the five-match series.