On this day: When India clinched a historic Test victory in Adelaide

India’s first Test victory in Australia in a decade happened on Dec 10, 2018 at the Adelaide Oval. The match marked the beginning of a memorable series, with India clinching a narrow 31-run win over the hosts in a tightly contested game. Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring a century during the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval in 2018.(AP Photo)

Pujara steadies India

Winning the toss in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India chose to bat but found themselves in trouble early. The Australian pace trio—Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc—exploited the conditions effectively, reducing India to 19 for 3 in the first session. Cheteshwar Pujara then took charge, playing a resilient innings to rescue his team.

Pujara’s century (123 off 246 balls) was crucial as he stitched partnerships with the lower order, and his innings ensured India post a competitive first-innings total of 250.

India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, applied pressure on the Australian batting lineup. Ashwin picked three wickets and so did Bumrah with three scalps, as India restricted Australia to 235. Travis Head’s composed 72 was the highlight for the hosts but wasn’t enough to secure a lead.

India build the lead

India’s second innings was anchored again by Pujara, who scored 71, supported by Ajinkya Rahane’s 70 runs. Together, they ensured India set Australia a daunting target of 323 runs. Nathan Lyon was Australia’s standout bowler, picking up six wickets in the second innings.

The fourth day saw Australia begin their chase cautiously. While wickets fell at regular intervals, the hosts’ batters lineup displayed grit, especially through partnerships involving Shaun Marsh (60) and the lower-order batsmen. Heading into the final day, India needed to break a few crucial stands.

A tense finish

Australia’s lower order put up a valiant fight, with Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood frustrating the Indian bowlers by adding 32 runs for the final wicket. However, Ashwin’s sharp bowling, combined with catches held under pressure by the fielders, ensured India seal a historic victory. Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were instrumental in dismantling Australia’s middle order, contributing to the thrilling finish.

This victory was India’s first Test win on Australian soil since 2008 and set the tone for a historic series triumph, India’s first-ever in Australia. Pujara’s performances earned him the Player of the Match award, and his batting was later hailed as the defining factor of the series.