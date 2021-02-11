IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Once blown away, touring sides now strike big blows
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of England batsman Dominic Sibley during the 4th day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of England batsman Dominic Sibley during the 4th day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Once blown away, touring sides now strike big blows

  • Both India and England have dominated as touring teams over the last five years and overseas conditions do not intimidate them anymore. But England will be up against India's nearly impeccable home record too in this series.
READ FULL STORY
By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST

New Delhi: Over a fairly long time in its history, Test cricket was used to home advantage compensating for overseas defeats. Subcontinent teams dished out dustbowls that conspired with heat and humidity to subdue tourists, knowing well they would be greeted with green tops or rock-hard pitches and overcast skies on away tours. There were some exceptional travelling teams to be sure, the most dominant teams of their eras like the West Indies in the 1980s and Australia in the next two decades. Even Pakistan, throughout the 1980s and 90s, were better tourists than India (both played 78 Tests between 1 Jan 1980 and 31 Dec 1999; India won 4 and lost 27 while Pakistan won 23 and lost 25).

Yet, the truth was easy to see—results mostly favoured home teams.

We are witnessing something new now. In just the past few weeks, India won in Australia, West Indies in Bangladesh, England in Sri Lanka and now in India. In 2019, Australia drew England 2-2 away, the first time since 1972 that an Ashes series had failed to produce a winner. Between 2008 and 2017, South Africa won three back-to-back Test series in Australia. India too have won two consecutive series in Australia now.

Statistically, the success rate of touring teams (in terms of number of wins) has increased significantly if you compare the two most recent five-year periods—from 24.73% in 2011-2016 to 29.44% in 2016-21.

Within this, there are some who have managed to maintain their home advantage—like India, losing only their fourth Test in a decade with the most recent loss to England in Chennai—and some whose touring credentials are in tatters—like Australia, who have lost in South Africa, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the last five years. Their only salvation was the drawn Ashes series and the 2-0 win in New Zealand in 2016.

England, on the other hand, with their focus on home-grown spinners of Asian descent like Monty Panesar, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, have risen to the challenge of touring the subcontinent. Winning against India and Sri Lanka early in the last decade only spurred them to plan better with the next generation of spinners. England are, no doubt, a very good team away from home. But they could be easily one of the best had they not lost to West Indies in 2019.

Indias Test record at home.
Indias Test record at home.


By comparison, India are the best and the most improved team away from home in the last five years, winning Tests in West Indies, Sri Lanka, England, South Africa and Australia. Armed with inarguably their best-ever pace attack, the assuring batting of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, India’s dominance of Test cricket has been built on their ability to conquer all manner of overseas conditions. From being the worst touring team between 2011-16 with a 14.28 winning percentage, they have gone to the top of the pile in 2016-21 winning nearly half of their overseas fixtures.

This phenomenal touring form all but overshadows India’s sustained home dominance, something that has been taken almost for granted over the years. With the expanding Indian Premier League bringing into its fold more overseas players, you expect touring teams to stand a better chance in India. But that has been not the case.

The defeat in Chennai was India’s fourth loss in 44 Tests at home in 10 years, two others coming in 2012 against England and one to Australia in 2017. India have an astonishing win percentage of 75% at home in the last 10 years, better than Australia’s 67.9%, South Africa’s 64.5% and England’s 58.2%. New Zealand don’t tour enough but have a fantastic home record as well, winning 25 out of 41 Tests.

There is no doubt India have dominated Test cricket for some years now; over the last decade or so, the task of upholding the subcontinent’s infamy as the final barrier for South Africa, England and Australia has fallen squarely on India’s shoulders. There are broadly two reasons engineering this shift in focus—Pakistan’s prolonged isolation as cricket hosts in the aftermath of the Lahore terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009 and Sri Lanka’s sharply dipping fortunes post the retirements of Muttiah Muralitharan, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Rangana Herath.

Bangladesh, despite their strides in the shorter formats, are still a work in progress when it comes to Test cricket. Pakistan comprehensively defeated South Africa 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series at Rawalpindi but it was only their fifth Test at home since 2009.

Unless England and Australia too visit in quick succession, Pakistan can’t complete the transition from the bland pitches of their adopted home in the UAE to the livelier tracks of Lahore or Rawalpindi. And Sri Lanka, for all their vaunted history of home dominance, have taken longer to cope with the loss of their legends. But India have gone from strength to strength, both home and away.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
app
Close
England's bowler James Anderson celebrates a wicket during the 5th &amp; final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai,(PTI)
England's bowler James Anderson celebrates a wicket during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai,(PTI)
cricket

James Anderson unlikely for second Test against India in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:48 AM IST
James Anderson in all probability be replaced by another modern-day great Stuart Broad as England are likely to stick to their rotation policy irrespective of the match result for the second Test against India in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel catches a ball(REUTERS)
India's Axar Patel catches a ball(REUTERS)
cricket

Axar Patel fit, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped for second England Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is set to make way for all-rounder Axar Patel in India's playing XI for the second Test against England. Patel has regained his fitness and started training with the squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Wasim Jaffer.(File)
File image of Wasim Jaffer.(File)
cricket

Very sad; absolutely wrong: Jaffer rejects allegation of communal approach

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer said the charge that he favoured Muslim players, which was levelled by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand secretary Mahim Verma in a media report, had caused him immense pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of England batsman Dominic Sibley during the 4th day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of England batsman Dominic Sibley during the 4th day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Once blown away, touring sides now strike big blows

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Both India and England have dominated as touring teams over the last five years and overseas conditions do not intimidate them anymore. But England will be up against India's nearly impeccable home record too in this series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

R Ashwin fit to play second Test against England Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • Ashwin is doing fine after he sustained a painful blow from a Jofra Archer short ball during the Indian second innings and needed immediate attention from the physio Nitin Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
cricket

India should focus on spinners' fitness

By Sanjay Manjrekar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:45 AM IST
  • The other side of the story is a question: If the pitch was turning from Day 1, why didn’t the Indian spinners—three of them—have England all out under 300 or 350?
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
cricket

‘I just don’t understand why’: Panesar questions selection of Indian bowler

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • The off-spinner from Jharkhand struggled throughout the game for consistency. He leaked 167 runs in 44 overs in the first innings. While in the second, he conceded 66 runs in 15 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
cricket

‘I didn't feel he was ready for the fight’: Laxman on Indian batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:38 AM IST
  • Both the Mumbai batters failed to impress with the bat during India's crushing 227-run loss to England in the series opener in Chennai. Their failure to buckle up in the critical run-chase saw India falter in the match as England went up 1-0 in the 4-match series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mominul Haque.(AFP)
Mominul Haque.(AFP)
cricket

Bangladesh 'upbeat' for second Test vs West Indies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan in the second test after the ace all-rounder was ruled out with thigh injury. Also, opener Shadman Islam was ruled out with hip injury. Shadman made 59 in the first innings of the first test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Chennai Test leaves SG ball bursting at the seam

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:32 PM IST
The seam came off during the first Test leaving Virat Kohli unhappy, though makers of the match ball blame the abrasive MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan, Stuart Broad
Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan, Stuart Broad
cricket

Warne, Vaughan, Broad indulge in a Twitter debate over Root's captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan, legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne and England fast bowler Stuart Broad had a debate on Twitter about England’s tactics against India in the first Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai(BCCI/ Twitter)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai(BCCI/ Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn - Report

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Ahead of the second India vs England Test, it has been learned that a fair amount of turn would be expected at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Anderson explains how England planned the onslaught on Day 5

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Anderson castled Indian opener Shubman Gill (50) and Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over and then got the better off Rishabh Pant (24), ruling out the chances of India’s win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krunal Pandya’s brilliant cameo helped Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets to stay alive in the 2018 IPL. Get IPL highlights of KXIP vs MI at the Holkar stadium here.(AP)
Krunal Pandya’s brilliant cameo helped Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets to stay alive in the 2018 IPL. Get IPL highlights of KXIP vs MI at the Holkar stadium here.(AP)
cricket

Krunal Pandya to lead Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Baroda have picked a 22-member squad for the domestic 50-over championship, Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele informed on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP