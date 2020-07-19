‘One has lot of trophies, other built the team’: India keeper on difference between MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly as captains

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:50 IST

Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni are two of the most successful India captains. Ganguly revolutionised the Indian Cricket team in the early 2000s, as he built a team with lot of self confidence and oomph factor that went on to challenge some of the best oppositions in the world. Dhoni, during his reign as India captain, went on to lead the side to three ICC trophies - 2007 T20I World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He became the only captain to win all three ICC tournaments.

So here is the big question - which captain has had more impact on Indian cricket? Veteran India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who made his debut under Ganguly, was asked the same question in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show.

In his response, Parthiv said: “The competition is valid between the two captains. One captain has a lot of trophies while the other captain has built the team. When Sourav Ganguly became the captain after 2000, Indian cricket was going through a difficult time.”

He added: “From there he built a team that won abroad, not that we are not winning earlier, but we won big Test matches abroad like Headingly, in Australia and then went to Pakistan and won the Test series.

“If you talk about the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, no one was thinking that the Indian team will reach the final,” he further said.

“If you talk about Dhoni, he has a lot of trophies. He is the only captain who has won so many trophies. In my opinion, if I have to cast my vote it would be for Dada because he built a team from scratch,” Parthiv said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal termed MS Dhoni as India’s best-ever keeper batsman. Akmal said Dhoni’s performance and ability to play match-winning innings with such consistency set him apart from the rest. “Best wicket-keeper batsman India has ever produced, who has achieved so much for Indian cricket. It is unbelievable,” Akmal said in an interview with Sawera Pasha on YouTube.

“To maintain a 50+ average throughout your career in ODIs and play match-winning innings continuously is very tough,” Akmal said.