One surprise inclusion in Robin Uthappa’s ODI team of the decade

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:33 IST

As we entered 2020 on Wednesday, a lot of former and current cricketers picked their teams of the last decade. Wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa was the latest to join the long list. The wicket-keeper batsman who now plays for Kerala decided to pick 5 Indians in his ODI team of the decade (from 2010-2019).

Uthappa picked Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle as his openers of the side, surprisingly leaving out Australia’s David Warner. There was, however, no surprise in the No.3 of his side as Uthappa picked India captain Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: Indian Cricket Team, full schedule for 2020 - Challenging year ahead for Virat Kohli and company

The middle-order’s responsibility in Uthappa’s team rests on Australia’s Steve Smith and AB de Villiers’ shoulders while his side has strong finishers in the form of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

There were no prizes to guess the captain of Uthappa’s side. He picked MS Dhoni as the leader of his side. Dhoni stepped down as captain of India from Tests in 2015 and limited overs in 2017. But under him, India won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

ALSO READ: Brian Lara picks current cricketers who can break his 400-run record in Tests

Uthappa picked England’s Ben Stokes as his seam-bowling all-rounder. The other India in his side is former India medium-pacer Zaheer Khan, who played a crucial role in India’s world cup triumph.

The specialist spinner in Uthappa’s side is former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori while Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga completes the XI.

Uthappa’s ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ben Stokes, Daniel Vettori, Zaheer Khan, Lasith Malinga.