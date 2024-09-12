OTD: How England ended their 18-Year Ashes drought in 2005

The 2005 Ashes series is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test cricket series of all time. On September 12, 2005, England regained the Ashes for the first time since 1987, ending an 18-year drought. This historical moment came after a nail-biting draw in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, securing a 2-1 series victory over Australia. But what made this series so special, and how did it unfold into such a dramatic climax? Kevin Pietersen playing in his debut Ashes series scored a match-defining 158 in the fifth Test.

Lead-up to the decisive Test

England had endured eight straight Ashes defeats, but this time, the team, led by Michael Vaughan, came into the series with renewed belief. Despite a crushing defeat in the first Test at Lord’s, where Glenn McGrath's nine wickets overwhelmed them, England didn’t falter. They bounced back at Edgbaston with one of the most thrilling victories in Ashes history, winning by just two runs. This match reignited the hopes of the English fans, and a gripping battle ensued over the next three Tests.

Australia fought hard throughout the series, especially at Old Trafford where Ricky Ponting’s valiant century helped the visitors hold on for a draw. The series saw a mix of heroics from both sides—Shane Warne’s consistent brilliance with the ball, Andrew Flintoff’s all-round dominance, and crucial contributions from various English players, all leading to a final showdown at The Oval.

Kevin Pietersen’s defining knock

Entering the final day of the fifth Test, England only needed a draw to regain the Ashes. However, the pressure was immense, and by lunch on Day 5, they were in serious trouble at 127 for 5. It seemed like Australia, led by the legendary Warne and McGrath, might once again snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. That’s when Kevin Pietersen, in just his debut Ashes series, stepped up.

Pietersen, known for his aggressive batting, opted to counterattack when his team needed him the most. Dropped three times by the Australian fielders, Pietersen capitalised on these chances and unleashed a blistering 158 runs, which included seven towering sixes. His innings ensured that England posted a second-innings total that put the match beyond Australia’s reach. The game ended in a draw, and with it, England regained the Ashes.

Greatest Test series

The 2005 Ashes series is often referred to as the greatest Test series ever played, and for good reason. The series had everything—intense rivalries, edge-of-your-seat finishes, legendary performances, and a fitting conclusion. The Queen and then-Prime Minister Tony Blair were among those who congratulated the team, and the celebrations culminated in a parade at Trafalgar Square, where thousands of fans gathered to honour the heroes of the summer.

This series also marked the final time Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath would play in an Ashes series in England. For England, it was a moment that symbolised a new era in cricket, with players like Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen becoming national icons.

The 2005 Ashes will forever be remembered for the sheer drama, skill, and passion that both teams displayed, culminating in a defining moment for English cricket.