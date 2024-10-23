OTD: Virat Kohli seals a thriller in an India-Pakistan match for the ages

In what was one of the most thrilling India-Pakistan encounters in recent memory, Virat Kohli’s heroics on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), left the cricketing world in awe. The match between the arch-rivals at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, had all the drama, emotion and tension that any India-Pakistan showdown promises. It was a contest that will be remembered for generations, as Virat Kohli plotted an unbelievable win for India in a thriller of a match. Virat Kohli celebrates after India beat Pakistan in a thrilling group match of 2022 T20 World Cup.(ICC)

Early jitters for India

Chasing 160 to win, India’s innings started off shakily as Pakistan’s pace attack, spearheaded by Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, reduced India to 31 for 4 inside the first seven overs. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav fell early, leaving India with a mountain to climb. The situation worsened when Axar Patel was run out soon after.

It was at this critical juncture with Pakistan on top, Kohli and Hardik Pandya, began the rescue act. Both players had to curb their instincts while managing the scoreboard pressure. A 113-run partnership between the two brought India back into the game.

Kohli shifts momentum

As the game neared its climax, India still needed 48 runs from the last three overs—an equation that seemed nearly impossible. But in the 19th over, Kohli produced two unbelievable sixes off Haris Rauf that shifted the momentum entirely. The first, a back-foot punch over long-on, and the second, a flick over fine-leg, brought the MCG crowd to its feet. Suddenly, India needed 16 runs from the final six balls​.

Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan’s left-arm spinner, was tasked with defending 16 runs in the final over. The pressure mounted as Hardik Pandya was dismissed on the very first ball. Kohli dispatched the fourth delivery, a waist-high no-ball for a six. With the free-hit delivery, India scrambled three byes, keeping their hopes alive.

The match swung back and forth as Dinesh Karthik was stumped with two runs still needed from two balls. Enter R Ashwin, who calmly let a wide ball pass before chipping the final delivery over mid-off to secure the win. The MCG erupted as India clinched the victory, with Kohli finishing unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls.

Kohli’s redemption

For Virat Kohli, this innings was redemption. After a rough patch and public scrutiny where even his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad was questioned, this knock was a reminder of his class and ability to perform under extreme pressure.

From Pakistan’s perspective, they had done well to post a competitive 159 for 8, thanks to fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. Their bowlers had India on the ropes early, but they couldn't close the game when it mattered most. Nonetheless, this India-Pakistan clash will be remembered as one of the greatest T20 matches ever.