OTD: When Javed Miandad scored his fifth Test double century against Australia in Karachi

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 16, 2024 03:52 PM IST

On September 16, 1988, Javed Miandad produced one of his greatest batting display in Test cricket, scoring a sublime 211 against Australia in Karachi.

On September 16, 1988, Javed Miandad produced one of his greatest batting display in Test cricket, scoring a sublime 211 against Australia in Karachi. This innings not only showcased his genius but also marked a crucial victory for Pakistan. Let's take a closer look at this historic match and its significance.

File photo of Javed Miandad.
File photo of Javed Miandad.

Miandad's heroics

Miandad was reinstated as Pakistan's captain just before this series and he led from the front like a true leader.

In the first Test of the series, Pakistan faced Allan Border led Australia at Karachi's National Stadium. Batting first after winning the toss, Miandad and his side took full advantage. Miandad’s double century—his fifth in Test cricket—was the backbone of Pakistan’s first-innings total of 469 for 9 declared.

Dominating show

Australia’s bowlers, including Bruce Reid, did manage early breakthroughs, but it was Miandad’s 196-run partnership with Shoaib Mohammad (94) that set the platform for Pakistan. Miandad’s masterful 211, ensured Pakistan posted a commanding total.

Once Pakistan declared, their spin trio—Iqbal Qasim, Abdul Qadir and Tauseef Ahmed—took over, exploiting the deteriorating pitch to bundle out Australia for 165 in the first innings. Iqbal Qasim was particularly lethal, taking five wickets in 39 overs​.

Australia’s struggles

Australia’s batting lineup collapsed again in the second innings, managing only 116 runs. They found it impossible to counter the spin attack, with Iqbal Qasim ending the match with a remarkable nine-wicket haul. Pakistan won by an innings and 188 runs, marking their 10th victory in Test matches against Australia.

The match exposed Australia’s vulnerability on turning tracks and was a testament to Miandad’s tactical acumen. Miandad’s ability to lead from the front and his partnership with Pakistan’s spinners dismantled the Australian team, setting a tone for the series.

Miandad’s legacy

Miandad’s 211 was more than just an impressive personal milestone; it solidified his leadership in Pakistan cricket. His tactical brilliance, combined with his run-scoring ability.

This victory also highlighted Pakistan’s ability to produce world-class spinners and capitalise on home conditions. Miandad’s innings stood out as one of his finest Test performances and remains a highlight of his illustrious career. This match truly exemplified Miandad’s ability as a player and leader.

