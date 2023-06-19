'Overthinker tag was created to work against me': Ashwin lifts lid over plot to deny him India leadership role

When India were looking for an able replacement for Virat Kohli, as far as the Test format was concerned, Rohit Sharma emerged as the front runner among other candidates in KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. And amid the discussion over these four names and the future after the 36-year-old, only a handful offered a fifth and rather surprising name. Surprising for the sheer reason of it being a rather underrated option. Ravichandran Ashwin was the name. The veteran offie does have captaincy experience hence his abilities were never in doubt. Yet, his name rarely did ever come up. However, for the first time ever, Ashwin opened up on the reason why he was denied the India captaincy role. Ravichandran Ashwin on his official YouTube channel.(YouTube/ R Ashwin)

In an interview with Indian Express, Ashwin spoke up on being tagged as an "overthinker" by world cricket and he explained that had he been given the assurance like most other Indian players that he would get a consistent run in the playing XI, he wouldn't have been overthinking or "traumatised" about his role. He even lashed out at the people for the "unfair" naming.

He said: "A lot of people marketed me and positioned me that I am an overthinker. A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn’t have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it’s my job. It’s my journey. So this is what suits me. If somebody is going to tell me, ‘you’re going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you will be this, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won’t be overthinking. Why would I?"

"It’s unfair to actually say somebody’s an overthinker because that person’s journey is his own. And nobody has a right or business to do that."

When asked whether this tag has worked against him, he lifted the lid on the plot to deny him India leadership role and also opened up on opinions by veteran cricketers who have often said that Ashwin's name wouldn't be the first on the name sheet for an overseas Test.

"It was created to work against me, right? And as I said, there have been statements that people have made all along when leadership question has come my way, there have been people who are been out there telling, my name is not the first name of the sheet when India tour abroad.

Whether that name is first on the sheet or not is something I can’t control. If I earned it, it’s got to be there and that’s my belief. As I said, I have no complaints, I have no time to sit back and throw punches or regret or anything. I have no regrets about anyone," he said.

Away from India action, Ashwin is now leading Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League before he rejoins the national side next month for the West Indies tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON