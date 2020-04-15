e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Pace and swing’: Sunil Gavaskar reveals ‘toughest test’ of his career

‘Pace and swing’: Sunil Gavaskar reveals ‘toughest test’ of his career

In a chat with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, Gavaskar revealed the toughest bowling he had to face during his career.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Sunil Gavaskar
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
         

Former India captain and batting icon Sunil Gavaskar set the marker as far as opening the batting is concerned. Wearing a hat, he aced challenges which included facing the fury of the West Indies bowling attack, and also countered the threat of the reverse swing by Pakistan bowlers. However, he said facing Richard Hadlee in New Zealand was the toughest test he had to face in his career.

In a chat with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, Gavaskar revealed the toughest bowling he had to face during his career. “ In 1982-83 when India toured Pakistan and the way Imran Khan bowled and picked up 40 odd wickets in the series it was tough. Every spell Imran and Sarfaraz (Sarfaraz Nawaz) bowled was testing. In those days nobody had heard about or seen reverse swing. The new ball wasn’t a problem but the way the ball swung post lunch was difficult to face,” he said during the chat.

ALSO READ: ‘More chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,’ says Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar also said that facing Richard Hadlee in New Zealand where he made the ball to swing at pace. “Facing Richard Hadlee’s pace and swing in those conditions was very testing. The toughest test I would say was facing Hadlee in the three tests in New Zealand in 1981,” he added.

On India vs Pakistan matches:

The topic has been in discussion among cricket pundits ever since Shoaib Akhtar put forth a suggestion of an only for TV series between the two countries to help raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic in both the countries.

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now,” Gavaskar said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested
2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Covid-19: Bengal guv slams TMC govt for ‘failing’ to ensure social distancing
Covid-19: Bengal guv slams TMC govt for ‘failing’ to ensure social distancing
New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you
New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news