Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan Singh’s special message for Rohit Sharma‘s invitation on field

Harbhajan Singh sent a special message for Rohit Sharma after the day’s play on Saturday.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harbhajan Singh has a message for Rohit Sharma.
Harbhajan Singh has a message for Rohit Sharma.(HT Collage)
         

On Friday, India batsman Rohit Sharma was at his hilarious best when he decided to call on spinner Harbhajan Singh on to the field. India had a hard day, with Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock smashing tons and toiling the bowlers. With Ashwin being the most effective bowler in the final session, India had employed spinners on both the ends. Just at that moment, Sharma was heard on the stump mic trying to “call” Harbhajan who was on his Hindi commentary duty at the time.

“Come in come in Bhajju paa come in. Bhajju paa aapke liye kaafi rough bann chukka hai, idhar aa jaiye thoda ball daaliye (A lot of rough has been created on the pitch, come and bowl for us),” he was heard during the break between overs. Later, on Saturday, Sharma was seen imitating Harbhajan’s bowling action on the field.

WATCH VIDEO: Rohit copies Harbhajan, invites him to bowl

The Indian bowler sent a special message for the batsman after the day’s play on Saturday. In a video uploaded on Star Sports, the anchor Jatin Sapru was heard telling Harbhajan that Rohit was calling him on the field because “he knows you are here and everyone knows your value.”

At Sapru’s words, an emotional Harbhajan said: “Bas kar pagle, ab rulaega kya (Stop it, you will make me cry)?”

 

Later, the bowler showed a display of his bowling action much to the excitement of VVS Laxman who was standing nearby Sapru. “This was a special one for Rohit. He called me, so I did it,” Harbhajan said.

Also read: Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag

After a stupendous 176 in the first innings, Rohit followed it up with another ton in the second innings. Rohit also became the first batsmen in the history of the game to score centuries in both innings while opening for the first time in Tests. Rohit has long underachieved in the longest format of the game in his career but the elevation to the opener’s slot has worked wonders for him.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 08:11 IST

