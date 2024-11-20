'Paise mile ya jaati dushmani hai?': Kuldeep Yadav strikes down troll for abusive comment on 2023 World Cup final loss

A year after India's heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav found himself in the spotlight over his outing in the title clash. On November 19, 2024, the anniversary of the loss, Kuldeep took to social media platform X to express his anger over an abusive post targeting him for India’s defeat. The player, who had been instrumental in India’s unbeaten run through the group stage and knockouts, received criticism for his performance in the title clash. India's Kuldeep Yadav reacts during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands(PTI)

The conversation surrounding India's World Cup campaign reignited as fans reflected on what could have been a fairy-tale victory at home. India entered the final in Ahmedabad as clear favorites, having won 10 consecutive matches in the tournament. However, their dreams were shattered in a one-sided contest against Australia, who chased down a modest 241-run target with six wickets in hand.

Kuldeep, who had been a standout performer throughout the tournament, endured a rare off day in the final. The left-arm wrist-spinner went wicketless in his 10 overs, conceding 56 runs. Despite his consistency during the tournament, his performance in the final drew flak, with some singling him out for India’s loss.

Unable to hold back, Kuldeep hit back at one particularly abusive comment. The post questioned his performance and wondered why no one had singled out the leg-spinner's figures in their criticism of the side in the final — an allegation the player found offensive.

“Hanji kis cheez ki dikkat hai apko , itna pyara likhne ke liye paise mile ya koi Jati dus mani hai (Yes, so, what's bothering you so much? Did you get money to write such beautiful words, or do you have a personal hatred for me?),” Kuldeep wrote.

Read post:

India’s World Cup campaign had been nearly flawless until the final. The Rohit Sharma-led side was widely praised for their dominance across all departments, with Kuldeep playing a pivotal role in the bowling attack. His ability to pick wickets in crucial moments helped India maintain their unbeaten streak and reach the final as firm favorites.