Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch final live on TV and online

The all-important day is here. The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final will be played between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A in Doha on Sunday. The Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh made their way to the summit clash after getting the better of Jitesh Sharma's India A in a Super Over, where the latter failed to score a single run. On the other hand, Pakistan A outclassed Sri Lanka A to progress to the final. Pakistan A will take on Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup final on Sunday. (Screengrab)

Pakistan A, under the leadership of Irfan Khan, have been flawless in the entire tournament so far, not losing a single game. On the other hand, Bangladesh A have managed to hold their nerves, and this fact has been instrumental in the side progressing to the final of the eight-team tournament.

The final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup will begin at 8 PM IST, and considering their recent performances, Pakistan A start as the clear-cut favourites.

Squads:

Pakistan A: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(captain), Ghazi Ghori(wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(captain), Abu Hider Rony, SM Meherob, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A:

When will the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A be played?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final, between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A, will be played on Sunday, November 23, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A be played?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Which channels will telecast the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.