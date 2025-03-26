New Delhi [India] March 26 : Pakistan announced their 15-player squad for the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier. As the host of the six-team tournament from April 9-19, Pakistan is one of the six countries competing for the last two places in the 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup later this year, as per a report by ICC. Pakistan announce 15-member team for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier

Bowling all-rounder Nida Dar is a significant absence from the squad, having been one of the 19 players selected for the training camp in preparation for the qualifier tournament.

Pace all-rounder Fatima Sana, who captained Pakistan in last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, will maintain her role as captain of the team. Young player Shawaal Zulfiqar makes her return to the national team for the first time since 2023, following a break from cricket due to a shoulder injury.

The six-team qualifying tournament - which includes West Indies, Thailand, Scotland, Ireland, and Bangladesh aside from the hosts Pakistan - will be held in a round-robin format. Every team will compete against the others one time, and the top two teams will ultimately qualify for the Cricket World Cup in India.

The tournament will decide the last two contenders for this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, with the top two placements in the six-team competition securing their spots in the 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup taking place later this year.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana , Najiha Alvi, Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, Muneeba Ali, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Natalia Parvaiz, Sidra Nawaz.

Ireland squad: Gaby Lewis , Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast .

Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce , Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Sarah Bryce , Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister , Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul, Ellen Watson .

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews , Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams. Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty , Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Farzana Haque, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni.

Thailand is yet to announce their squad for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier.

