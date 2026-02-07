Pakistan at last show signs of rethinking India boycott call; Sri Lanka’s letter seems to do the trick: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is finally reconsidering its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup group game against India following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Sri Lanka sent a letter to the PCB earlier this week, outlining the severe economic fallout the boycott could trigger in the country. Pakistan to reconsider India boycott call (AFP)

The Pakistan government allowed the Salman Ali Agha-led side to travel to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup but barred the players from taking the field in the Group A match against India next Sunday in Colombo. While the ICC is yet to receive an official communication from the PCB, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the stance while addressing the media in Islamabad earlier this week, effectively making it official.

Following Sharif’s statement, the SLC president wrote to the PCB requesting a reconsideration of the boycott, warning that the decision would result in massive financial losses for Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the T20 World Cup with India.

“Obviously, Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at both the government-to-government and cricketing levels. So the mail from their board can’t be ignored just like that,” a source aware of the developments told news agency PTI on Saturday.

“Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva and reminded that Sri Lanka needs Pakistan to step up at this time, as without the India–Pakistan match, Sri Lanka Cricket would lose significant revenue from gate receipts, hospitality sales and other sources,” the source added.

According to the report, following the letter, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured his Sri Lankan counterpart that he would consult the Pakistan government before taking a decision.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not been in the country since yesterday and is due to return today. He will bring the email to the Prime Minister’s notice regarding ending the boycott of the India match, after which a decision is expected by Monday,” the source said.

The source also highlighted that the Sri Lankan government had previously stood by Pakistan during a white-ball series last November, when some Sri Lankan players wanted to return home due to security concerns. “Not only the Sri Lankan Board, but the government directed the players to complete the white-ball tour,” the source added.