Pakistan could be knocked out of Asia Cup 2025 today: How India severely dented their chances and helped Sri Lanka

After pull out threats, wanting a match referee removed, throwing tantrums because of India's refusal to shake hands, two-time champions Pakistan find themselves on the brink of elimination from the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage for the second consecutive edition as they prepare to face defending champions Sri Lanka in a virtual knockout clash on Tuesday. Pakistan need to win against Sri Lanka and win big(AP)

After a crushing defeat to India in their previous outing, Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the Super Four table with a dismal net run rate of -0.689 — the worst among all four teams. Another loss today will almost certainly knock them out of the tournament, compounding an already turbulent campaign both on and off the field.

The stakes could not be higher. With India and Bangladesh already securing two points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — both winless in the Super Four so far — will be desperate to get off the mark. But for Pakistan, the task is even more daunting given recent history: they have lost each of their last five T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, a streak that dates back to October 2019.

Asia Cup Super Four Standings (Before Today’s Match):

India – 2 points (NRR: +1.325)

Bangladesh – 2 points (NRR: +0.147)

Sri Lanka – 0 points (NRR: -0.161)

Pakistan – 0 points (NRR: -0.689)

Off-Field Distractions, On-Field Struggles

Off-field distractions have further destabilised a side already grappling with form and selection issues. The absence of former captain Babar Azam and senior batter Mohammad Rizwan has left the batting order looking inexperienced and brittle.

In their loss to India, Pakistan started brightly at 90 for 1 thanks to a fighting stand from Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, and a much-needed return to form from Saim Ayub — who bounced back after three consecutive ducks. But yet again, a familiar collapse followed as Pakistan failed to convert a solid start into a match-winning total.

The bowling department has fared no better. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, so effective against lower-ranked teams earlier in the tournament, struggled to contain India’s top order and leaked runs at a costly rate. The pace attack has lacked venom in the absence of star quicks and looks short of ideas against well-set batters.

Sri Lanka Eyeing a Comeback

Sri Lanka, too, are seeking redemption after their own setback — a four-wicket defeat to Bangladesh that ended their eight-match winning streak in T20 Asia Cup matches. While they looked dominant in the group stages, cracks have begun to appear, particularly in the middle order. But they got a much-needed lifeline from India as the defending champions beat Pakistan handsomly to push their net run rate below the Islanders.

Pathum Nissanka, who struck consecutive fifties in the group stage, has seen a dip in form. However, Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara have shown promise and could be key in anchoring the innings. Dasun Shanaka’s aggressive knock against Bangladesh at No. 5 was a silver lining and a reminder of his match-winning capabilities.

On the bowling front, Nuwan Thushara has been the standout, taking six wickets so far and impressing with his death-over control. The return of spin all-rounder Dunith Wellalage — following the passing of his father — could inject fresh energy and balance into the side.

High Stakes in Colombo

With no room left for error, Pakistan captain Salman Agha faces an enormous challenge in rallying his side to deliver under pressure. A loss today will almost certainly end their campaign and raise serious questions about the direction of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket setup.

For Sri Lanka, a win will not only keep their hopes of back-to-back Asia Cup titles alive but also extend their dominance over Pakistan in recent T20I encounters.

As both sides prepare to clash in Colombo, one thing is certain — only victory will be enough.