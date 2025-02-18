‘Pakistan got exposed in tri-series final… They have edge over India’: PAK legend dissects jacked Group A in CT 2025

The stage is all set for the mega Champions Trophy, as the defending champions Pakistan will host the tournament opener on Wednesday at Lahore. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model, as India will play all their matches in Dubai, while PCB has made the much-needed renovations to its stadiums to host the mega event. Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan wait for the decision of review as Indian players look on during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan(PTI)

Veteran Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has shared his excitement about his country hosting a marquee tournament and wants the players to perform the way the PCB made the effort to prepare the stadiums.

"I am very excited like any Pakistani. After 29 years, Pakistan is hosting an ICC event," Yousuf told Samaa TV.

"Kudos to the PCB for the way they renovated all the stadiums in six months. If Pakistan reaches the final, they will play at home. I hope Pakistan cricket plays exactly the way the PCB has worked to prepare the stadiums."

The Pakistan team is placed alongside arch-rivals India, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A. Mohammad Rizwan and Co. will start their campaign against New Zealand, who recently beat them in the tri-series final.

Yousuf is impressed with the New Zealand team for the tournament, as they possess the right balance to play in the subcontinent conditions.

"New Zealand looks like the most balanced side. They have a good side as per the subcontinent conditions. They have three quality fast bowlers and good spinners. They have a solid top six in batting. The wicketkeeper is an all-rounder; they have two spin-bowling all-rounders," said Yousuf.

Talking about arch-rivals India, the veteran batter asserted that Pakistan will have the edge over Rohit Sharma and Co.

"India, too, have a balanced side. Pakistan have the edge because they are playing in home conditions. But they have to play calculated cricket in the tournament," he added.

'Pakistan failed to dominate spinners in middle overs…'

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rohit and Co. will seek revenge for the 2017 final, in which the Virat Kohli-led side suffered defeat.

Despite putting Pakistan over India, Yousuf pointed out the area of concern is Mohammad Rizwan's side as they failed to impress much in the tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

"We have played on turning wickets recently. We need to play in the gaps against the spinners. Rotate the strike and play fewer dots. We got exposed in the tri-series final against New Zealand. We failed to dominate their spinners in the middle overs. There are too many gaps with five fielders in the 30-yard circle," he added.