Pakistan hit new low, register their biggest loss in T20Is as nine batters succumb to single-digit scores vs NZ

Pakistan failed to put up a fight against New Zealand in the fourth T20I and suffered an embarrassing defeat to register an unwanted record. Salman Agha and Co. lacked maturity while chasing a mammoth 221-run target against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. In the attempt to play with an ultra-attacking approach, the Pakistan batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up getting bundled out for just 105 in 16.2 overs. With the win, New Zealand also claimed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series despite the absence of a few key players who have travelled to India to participate in the Indian Premier League. New Zealand beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the fourth T20I to clinch series.(AFP)

Jacob Duffy claimed a four-fer, while the other Kiwi bowlers also complimented him from the other end. Zakary Foulkes also picked three wickets as the hosts annihilated the immature Pakistan batting line-up. Only two Pakistan batters - Abdul Samad (44) and Irfan Khan (24)- managed to breach the double-digit mark with the bat, while the rest of the nine ended up scoring in single digits.

The 115-run defeat turned out to be Pakistan's biggest loss (in terms of runs) in T20I history. Their previous record low came way back in 2016, but it was against the same opposition New Zealand in Wellington. It was New Zealand's second biggest T20 win by runs, nearly surpassing their 119-run drubbing of the West Indies in 2018 at the same Bay Oval venue.

In the series openers also, Pakistan registered an unwanted record of their biggest defeat in a T20I in terms of balls remaining - 59 after they were bundled out for 91.

Pakistan avoid their lowest T20I score

However, the visitors managed to avoid their lowest T20I score on Sunday. At 56-8 Pakistan were in danger of falling short of its lowest score in T20I— 74 against Australia in 2012. But Abdul Samad made an unbeaten 44 to steer his team past that total and, at 91, past its lowest total against New Zealand.

Earlier, Finn Allen raced to 50 off just 20 balls, putting on 59 for New Zealand's opening stand with Tim Seifert, whose 44 took 22 deliveries.

Seifert was the first of three batsmen dismissed by seamer Haris Rauf, who claimed 3-27. Allen struck six fours and three sixes while captain Michael Bracewell was nearly as effective at the death, blasting 46 not out off 26 balls as New Zealand once again breached the 200-run mark in the series.