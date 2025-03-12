'Pakistan ko as darzi yaad rakhenge': PAK journalist brutally mocked by anchor, 'shamed' for IND's 'white blazer' claim

Amid the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) ongoing back-and-forth with the ICC over ignoring their representative at the closing ceremony of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, a Pakistan journalist accused BCCI of being the reason behind it. However, the TV anchor and fans on social media brutally mocked his bizarre claim as the video went viral. ICC Chairman Jay Shah with Champions Trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma in Dubai(PTI)

Speaking on ARY News after India's four-wicket win against New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, a Pakistan journalist who was part of the panel alongside veteran cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal, alleged that BCCI was the reason Sumair Ahmed, a PCB official and tournament director of the 2025 Champions Trophy, was ignored by the ICC during the trophy presentation ceremony.

The reporter then lashed out at the Indian board for deliberately pushing back Pakistan throughout the tournament before claiming that although India lifted the trophy, Pakistan won. When asked for the logic behind the statement, he explained that the customary white blazer given to all the players of the victorious Indian side will always have the name of 'Pakistan' on it as the host nation.

"It was a shocking thing. ICC decides who will come to the podium. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had notified he would not be present, but I felt he should have travelled to Dubai. Sumair Ahmed, COO, was present, but ICC did not honour him by calling him to the stage. In the entire tournament, India has tried to push back Pakistan - they did not want to wear a jersey with Pakistan's name, and they did not want to travel to Pakistan. But in the end, Pakistan won. That white jacket they wore, with Pakistan's name, will forever be written on it," he said.

The anchor then brutally mocked the claim, saying: "Issi bahane Pakistan ko as darzi zarur yaad rakhenge (On this pretext, India will surely remember Pakistan as a tailor)." The statement left all in splits.

Fans also shamed the reporter as the clip went viral on social media.

What happened between ICC and PCB?

With Naqvi absent, Sumair was sent to Dubai to represent PCB, but was ignored by the ICC for the closing ceremony. The act left PCB furious as they filed a formal complaint with the ICC. However, the apex body is unlikely to send a formal clarification to the Pakistani board.

"If the PCB mandarins look up, even ICC CEO Geoff Allardice wasn't present on stage. The reason is protocol," an ICC source told PTI. "Sumair Ahmed is an employee of the PCB and not an office-bearer. Also please check when has a tournament director been on stage for presentation? We can give an example. ICC's new head of operations and communications Gaurav Saxena was once Tournament Director for Asia Cup in Dubai. Was he on stage for final presentation."