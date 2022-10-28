Pakistan legends Akram, Afridi, Akhtar ‘embarrassed’, ‘speechless’, 'shocked' after T20 World Cup loss to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe produced a sensational upset at the T20 World Cup as they defeated Pakistan by a run in Perth on Thursday. The outcome comes as a huge blow to Pakistan's aspirations at the World Cup, making it almost next to impossible for them to make it to the semifinals.

The unit has so far played two matches in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup and have endured defeats in both, with the results being decided in the final ball of the contest. In the clash on Thursday, which was a low-scoring thriller, Pakistan could manage 129/8 in response to Zimbabwe's 130/8.

Soon after the match, the Pakistan cricket fraternity failed to control their emotions and expressed their disappointment on social media. While many were vocal and raised questions at the selection and the team, others lamented the shocking result. Here are a few reactions:

Won’t call the result an upset, if you watched the match you know Zimbabwe played top cricket from ball #1 and showed how to defend a low total on a batting pitch. Congratulations @ZimCricketv on the win, your passion and hard work shows #PAKvsZIM — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 27, 2022

A hearthbreaking loss. We must not give up though. Chin up guys.#PAKvsZIM #T20WorldCup — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 27, 2022

You guys deserve this celebration..very well played.the way you boys defended 130 runs target was just so amazing..Congrats @ZimCricketv @SRazaB24 👏🏻 short of words for team Pakistan 😔 just a sheer disappointment #PAKvsZIM #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/rQhxZdgcYJ — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 27, 2022

What a shocker 😱 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 27, 2022

Thats embarrassing, to be most polite! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza was the standout performer, as he scalped 3-25 in his four overs. "I really, truly believe in this group of boys," man-of-the-match Raza told reporters. "Since I've been part of Zimbabwe cricket, I would rate that as the best victory we've had. There's no better stage. This is (the) World Cup, the biggest stage of all."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: "Today we were not up to the mark in all three departments."

