Pakistan legends Akram, Afridi, Akhtar ‘embarrassed’, ‘speechless’, 'shocked' after T20 World Cup loss to Zimbabwe

Published on Oct 28, 2022 07:37 AM IST

Soon after the defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup, the Pakistan cricket fraternity failed to control their emotions and expressed their disappointment on social media. While many were vocal and raised questions at the selection and the team, others lamented the shocking result.

Zimbabwe players celebrate after winning their ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Zimbabwe produced a sensational upset at the T20 World Cup as they defeated Pakistan by a run in Perth on Thursday. The outcome comes as a huge blow to Pakistan's aspirations at the World Cup, making it almost next to impossible for them to make it to the semifinals.

The unit has so far played two matches in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup and have endured defeats in both, with the results being decided in the final ball of the contest. In the clash on Thursday, which was a low-scoring thriller, Pakistan could manage 129/8 in response to Zimbabwe's 130/8.

Soon after the match, the Pakistan cricket fraternity failed to control their emotions and expressed their disappointment on social media. While many were vocal and raised questions at the selection and the team, others lamented the shocking result. Here are a few reactions:

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza was the standout performer, as he scalped 3-25 in his four overs. "I really, truly believe in this group of boys," man-of-the-match Raza told reporters. "Since I've been part of Zimbabwe cricket, I would rate that as the best victory we've had. There's no better stage. This is (the) World Cup, the biggest stage of all."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: "Today we were not up to the mark in all three departments."

