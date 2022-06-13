Pakistan overtake India in ICC ODI rankings after 3-0 cleansweep over West Indies

India have fallen behind Pakistan in the latest update to the International Cricket Council's ODI rankings. Pakistan have jumped to fourth, pushing India down to fifth, after their cleansweep at home against the West Indies.

Before the start of the series, Pakistan were placed fifth in the rankings with a rating of 102. But the 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies has boosted them to No 4 with a rating of 106. India, on the other hand, are on 105 rating points.

Pakistan have lost only one ODI series since October 2019, recording 2-1 series wins against Zimbabwe and South Africa. They also beat Australia by the same margin when they came to visit Pakistan for the first time since 1998. West Indies stood no chance against Pakistan as they were rampaged 3-0.

Captain Babar Azam has been at the forefront in this period of resurgence with his stunning form with the bat. With his recent century in the first match against West Indies, he became the first batter to score three consecutive ODI centuries twice, having previously achieved the feat in 2016 as well.

And with a fifty in the second ODI, he broke the world record for most consecutive 50 scores (9) in men's international cricket across all formats.

The top-ranked ODI batter has built a troop of trusted players along the way. One of them is Imam-ul-Haq, who has enjoyed a purple patch of late and has seven scores of 50 in his last seven ODIs to show for his efforts.

ICC Men's Player of the Year Shaheen Afridi has been the leader of the pack of bowlers that consists of Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, among others.

India, though, will have a chance to climb the rankings as they play England and West Indies (three ODIs each) before Pakistan play their next ODI series in August.

