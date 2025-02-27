Pakistan sink to embarrassing low, become first-ever Champions Trophy hosts to endure winless run since format rebrand

Pakistan’s return to hosting an ICC event after nearly three decades ended in bitter disappointment as they crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025 without a single win. Their final Group A fixture against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27 was washed out in Rawalpindi, sealing an embarrassing campaign that saw the defending champions finish at the bottom of the table. India's Virat Kohli (2R) and Axar Patel (R) shake hands with Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan (C) and his teammates(AFP)

A cricketing powerhouse, Pakistan found themselves on the wrong side of history, becoming the first host nation since the Champions Trophy’s rebranding in 2002 to exit without a victory. For Pakistan, this is the second time when they end a campaign winless; Pakistan registered 0 points on the table during the 2013 edition of the tournament in England.

Pakistan’s woes began in Karachi, where they suffered a 60-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand. It was a game where their batting frailties were ruthlessly exposed, with the middle order crumbling under pressure. The lack of intent was also severely criticised, with Babar Azam's 90-ball 64 in a 321-run chase leaving many fans and former cricketers unimpressed.

The result against Kiwis immediately put them on the back foot, leaving no room for error heading into their high-stakes clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

However, rather than producing a spirited fightback, Pakistan stumbled yet again. The team failed to produce a commanding performance after opting to bat, putting only 241 on the board before succumbing to a six-wicket defeat.

With their fate hanging by a thread, Pakistan needed a Bangladesh to register a win against New Zealand to keep their chances alive. However, Kiwis produced a composed performance to enter semi-finals, ending the host nation's campaign.

In a bid to salvage pride, Pakistan geared up to play their final match against Bangladesh but persistent rain played spoilsport, washing out the contest without a ball being bowled. With just a solitary point and a net run rate of -1.087, Pakistan’s campaign came to a meek and unceremonious end.

The early exit stings even more given the significance of this tournament for Pakistan. Hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996, expectations were high for the 2017 Champions Trophy winners to make a strong statement. However, instead of capitalizing on home conditions, Pakistan’s performances were marred by inconsistency and underwhelming displays with both bat and ball.

Their failure to secure a single win highlights deeper concerns about their ODI setup. Despite a wealth of talent, their batting order lacked resilience, and their bowling attack failed to make the desired impact.

Way forward for Pakistan

As Pakistan reflects on this forgettable campaign, questions will be asked about their preparation, team selections, and ability to perform under pressure.

It was reported earlier this week by Express Tribune that all may not be well between Mohammad Rizwan and interim coach Aaqib Javed, as the duo clashed over team selection decisions. Given the team's dismal campaign, the PCB may be compelled to make tough decisions.