Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

After annihilating Bangladesh in the final match of the group stage, Afghanistan will now take on Pakistan in their super 4 encounter Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Pakistan started their campaign with an emphatic win over Hong Kong but suffered a heavy defeat against India.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have looked a dominant force after inflicting defeats on Sri Lanka and then Bangladesh. The team looks settled and with key players finding form, this match promises to be an evenly-contested contest.

Here are the vital pieces of information regarding when & where to watch, live coverage, live streaming of the Super Four encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

When is the Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan ?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on September 21, 2018

Where will the Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played in Abu Dhabi

What time does the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan begin?

The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan ?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 09:27 IST