Pakistan vs Australia, Live Score, Second Test, Day 2 in Abu Dhabi: Abbas on fire

Catch all the live updates from the second day of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia from Abu Dhabi.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2018 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Australia,Live Score,Second Test
Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Live score and updates(AFP)

Pakistan hit back after being bowled out for 282 and have Australia 2 down. It was a good even day and Day 2 could well define the result of the match. Australia need to bat and bat with positivity and Aaron Finch holds the key. Pakistan will be relentless with Abbas and Yasir Shah as they will always be posing questions.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 11:40 IST

