Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3, live score and updates: PAK eye quick wickets

Catch all the action as Pakistan take on New Zealand ion Day 3 of the second Test in Dubai through our live blog.

cricket Updated: Nov 26, 2018 11:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand's batsmen Tom Latham, left, and Jeet Raval leave the pitch after a cricket test match against Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP)

A career-best hundred from Haris Sohail and a maiden century from Babar Azam helped Pakistan post a big total to boost their chances of a series-levelling win against New Zealand in the second Test in Dubai on Sunday. Sohail knocked a snail-paced 147 in nine hours and 34 minutes while Azam made an unbeaten 127 to steer Pakistan to an imposing 418-5 declared on day two at Dubai stadium. New Zealand negotiated nine overs without losing a wicket for 24 under lights in overcast conditions before umpires called off the day with two overs remaining. Opener Jeet Raval was unbeaten on 17 with three boundaries while Tom Latham was five not out.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 11:02 IST

