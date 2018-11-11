Today in New Delhi, India
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, live cricket updates: Pak openers start well

Catch all the action as it happens when Pakistan take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Dubai with series level at 1-1.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2018 17:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Catch all the action as it happens when Pakistan take on New Zealand in the third final ODI in Dubai with series level at 1-1.(AFP)

Pakistan bounced back after a defeat in the first ODI by 47 runs to win the second one by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. The series is now level pegging 1-1 going into the last match in Dubai. Pakistan have the momentum winning the last match quite comfortably and the variety in their pace attack could yet again play a vital role in deciding which way the match goes. Imam-ul-Haq is a doubt for the game having been hit on the head in the last match and his absence could also prove crucial. Questions have surfaced about New Zealand’s top-order as well and they need to fire if the visitors are to make a match of it.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 16:21 IST

